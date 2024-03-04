AI Nexus Healthcare Becomes Newest Member of Swiss Finance + Technology Association

Start Up Innovation Award Winner

Winner of the 2024 Davos Week Start Up Innovation Award Joins SFTA

We are honored to have been selected as the ‘Start Up Innovation’ award winner at Davos Innovation Week and we are exceptionally grateful to now be a member of the SFTA.” — Faramarz Farhoodi

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss Finance + Technology Association (SFTA) is the hub for FinTech in Switzerland. SFTA aims to balance with neutrality the interests of members from startups, investors, industry, or government. The SFTA strives to connect Swiss FinTech to leading global centers and to offer meaningful information and content, to advocate and mediate for a more supportive business, regulatory, and innovation environment and to help strengthen Switzerland as a Financial Centre.

Their 300+ members are individuals connected to the Swiss FinTech ecosystem and represent a diverse group of individuals, startups, investors, corporates, and other stakeholders from around the globe.

Each year as a co-sponsor of Davos Innovation Week the SFTA awards one outstanding start up organization the ‘Start Up Innovation’ award.

This year AI Nexus Healthcare had the privilege of being announced winner of the prestigious award further validating the revolutionary abilities of AI in healthcare as well as AI Nexus’ ground-breaking heath tech platform, mia.

AI Nexus Healthcare’s signature platform, mia, is capable of detecting early warning signs of the onset of numerous chronic diseases as well as life threatening conditions such as respiratory disorders, stroke and cardiac arrhythmia. mia provides timely actionable advice to help its users become aware of what they can do to mitigate the risks of developing chronic diseases and to seek preventative medical care before disease progression becomes acute - All via a 60 second scan from a smartphone.

The novel technology allows users to take control of their health and provide real-time decision support to health care professionals through an innovative combination of machine learning pattern recognition with insights created by Cognitive Al that encapsulates the expertise of dozens of medical doctors.

“We are honored to have been selected as the ‘Start Up Innovation’ award winner at Davos Innovation Week and we are exceptionally grateful to now be a member of the SFTA.” – Faramarz Farhoodi, President & Founder AI Nexus Healthcare

