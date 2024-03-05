Shelby County Proclaims March 4-8 as Divorce With Respect Week
The mayor of Shelby County, Tennessee has issued a proclamation declaring March 4-8, 2024 to be Divorce With Respect Week.MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayor of Shelby County, Tennessee has issued a proclamation declaring March 4-8, 2024 to be Divorce With Respect Week. This week, members of the Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance are offering free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone seeking to learn more about the divorce process and divorce process options that are available to them.
“Choosing an out-of-court divorce process is widely understood to be a better process for the children of the divorcing couple because it allows the divorcing parties to co-parent without destroying the family's relationships and financial estate,” the proclamation stated.
Divorce With Respect Week is a growing national movement led by divorce professionals to raise awareness of Collaborative Divorce as an alternative to litigation. Over 500 divorce professionals nationwide are participating in Divorce With Respect Week, a 100% increase since last year.
Divorce rates in Shelby County tend to increase in March, which means now is the time for separating couples to consider their options. Separating doesn’t have to cause severe irreparable damages to the family dynamic. When clients choose a Collaborative Divorce, they don’t just receive the help of their individual attorneys – they also work with a divorce financial expert, a mental health professional, and a child specialist for any children involved in the case. With a team of professionals on their side, clients can resolve any uncertainties without going to court and causing lasting emotional damage to them and their families.
Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance is a not-for-profit organization of independent mental health professionals, attorneys, and financial professionals dedicated to assisting Memphis residents in resolving family disputes through Collaborative Divorce.
“Divorce is never a walk in the park, but a Collaborative Divorce gives clients a sense of dignity and autonomy as they move through those proceedings, which I think everyone would want.,” said Elizabeth Yarborough, attorney and member of Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance. “They just have to know about it, which is why I’m proud to be a part of Divorce With Respect Week.”
Memphis Collaborative Divorce Alliance is a not-for-profit organization of independent mental health professionals, attorneys, and financial professionals dedicated to resolving family disputes through Collaborative Divorce.
To schedule a free divorce consultation with a Memphis-based divorce professional during Divorce With Respect Week, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com
Timothy Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
email us here