Woman-Founded DC Wall Finishing Firm Celebrates 40th Anniversary and Women in Construction Week™ 2024
Painting, Wallcovering, and Specialty Coatings Leader Thrives With Women Who Excel With Company's Fairness, Expertise, Community and Team Development Focus
Our people are our strength. That’s why we’re putting the spotlight on the women who have grown with us and helped us build so strong.”WASHINGTON D.C., USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On its 40th anniversary, Precision Wall Tech celebrates both its birthday and Women in Construction Week (Mar. 3-9, 2024). 24% of Precision Wall Tech's employees are women who excelled in the field over thousands of projects, helped along by the company's cultural focus on apprenticeship, mentoring, and talent development.
— Cindy Athey, CEO
When Cindy Athey founded the Washington DC commercial wall tech company in 1984, her strategy hinged on surpassing competitors in employee development and knowledge—an investment that paid off in woman-led expertise for successful projects spanning residential, commercial, museums, sports venues, schools, and government.
One of Precision Wall Tech's most successful site superintendents began her career as an apprentice more than 25 years ago. Other women have risen from apprentice to foreman roles.
“We are continually chosen to finish walls from historical restorations to stadiums because our process of education, certification, and development of people is never finished,” said Athey. “Our people are our strength. That’s why we’re putting the spotlight on the women who have grown with us and helped us build so strong.”
Precision Wall Tech is available to share insights on the impact of fostering female talent in construction, reflecting on decades of experience and success. They believe that recognizing the vital role of women in shaping the future of construction is essential for a diverse, inclusive, and innovative industry.
About Precision Wall Tech
For light industrial, commercial and multi-family project owners in the Washington D.C. region—from painstaking historical renovations to sports stadiums—Precision Wall Tech is the painting, wallcovering, and specialty coatings provider of choice.
Founded by Cindy Athey in 1984, Precision Wall Tech built a massive portfolio of public, private, commercial, and residential success stories through tireless investment in knowledge, training, and integrity. The payoff? Projects completed on time, and on budget at an unsurpassed level of craftsmanship and attention to detail.
Learn more about Precision Wall Tech at https://www.precisionwall.com/.
