Central Christian College of Kansas to Continue Partnering with Thesis
I'm thrilled that Thesis is truly focused on meeting our needs.”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Christian College of Kansas (CCCK) once again demonstrates its commitment to excellence in education by selecting Thesis Elements, the student information system purpose built for small and mid-size US colleges and universities. Recognizing the importance of personalized support and tailored solutions for small institutions, CCCK has chosen Thesis to enhance its technology infrastructure and elevate the student experience.
— Lenny Favara, President of Central Christian College
Central Christian College of Kansas, in McPherson, Kansas, is a private, four-year Christian institution dedicated to providing students with a transformative educational experience rooted in faith, academic excellence, and service to others. Founded in 1884, CCCK offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs designed to prepare students for meaningful careers and lifelong learning.
President Lenny Favara expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "I'm thrilled that Thesis is truly focused on meeting our needs. As a small college, it can be challenging to compete with larger institutions, but Thesis understands our unique challenges and provides personalized support that meets our requirements. Upgrading to Elements for a modern, cloud-based solution is a significant and strategic decision that will benefit our students, staff and faculty for decades to come."
"We are honored to collaborate with Central Christian College of Kansas in their mission to provide quality education," said CEO Paul McConville. "Thesis Elements is designed to empower small institutions to thrive in a competitive landscape by providing an intuitive solution that meets their unique needs. Together, we look forward to driving innovation and fostering student success."
Thesis Elements was launched in April 2023 as a cloud native SaaS Student Information System that is optimized for small to mid-sized institutions in the US and Canada. This student centric solution is focused on streamlining critical business process, workflows and user experiences across the institution to increase collaboration, transparency and data centralization. Learn more about how Thesis is transforming the way schools manage their institution at www.thesiscloud.com
About Thesis
Thesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions in the UK, US and Canada, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission.
Thesis’ configurable, modern, cloud-based system allows for faster implementation than industry average and more integration flexibility. Thesis SM and Thesis Elements deliver modern software experiences that break free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built, software-as-a-service solution.
Visit www.thesiscloud.com to learn more.
