For Immediate Release

March 4, 2024



Better Places crowdfunding campaign launched for “Cornwall Outdoor Recreation Area”

$20,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

CORNWALL, Vt. – Cornwall residents will soon be able to enjoy a new inclusive outdoor recreation area thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by a volunteer committee with support from the Town of Cornwall.

“Access to outdoor recreation opportunities is essential to the health and well-being of every community,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alex Farrell. “The Cornwall Outdoor Recreation Area (CORA) will create an inclusive space for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the outdoors and a variety of activities in the heart of the village.”

If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by May 2, 2024, the “Cornwall Outdoor Recreation Area (CORA)” will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will go toward Phase 1 of CORA: Excavation for the walking trail, tennis/pickleball courts, and parking area, building a permeable, ADA-compliant walking trail around the perimeter of the 2-acre site, and paving, coating, and painting the tennis and pickleball courts. When all phases are complete CORA will include an ADA-compliant walking trail with exercise stations, picnic area and shelter, educational pollinator gardens, a horseshoe pitch, a bocce ball court, a tennis court, and pickleball courts.

“Join us in creating a fun, beautiful space in Cornwall to enjoy and recreate with others.” said Gail Isenberg, CORA Chairperson. “We want to create an inclusive recreation area where we can walk or snowshoe with our neighbors, exercise with friends, and have picnics with our families.”

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support the Cornwall Outdoor Recreation Area (CORA) are encouraged to get involved and support the project now. Learn more and donate here.