Sparkion and Pixii Integrate Technologies to Transform EV Charging

RALEIGH, NC, US, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkion, a Vontier company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio and an industry-leading provider of cost-effective and reliable energy management solutions (EMS) for the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector, today unveiled a partnership with Pixii, a pioneer in battery energy storage solutions (BESS). The partnership aimed to streamline the EV charging landscape by seamlessly merging technologies and presenting a turnkey energy management solution with modular energy storage.

The new integrated energy solution will reduce operational complexity, improve grid utilization, and maximize charging facility energy use – optimizing efficiency across the board for EV charging sites. Having a unified asset will provide a range of features and benefits, including:

-- Maximized energy use: Facilitates the connection of energy storage with Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) providers, ensuring optimal utilization of energy resources.

-- Modbus charger load management: Enables the direct connection and real-time control of onsite chargers for load balancing and frequency response (FFR & FCR) activation.

-- Optimized pricing: Incorporates pricing optimization APIs with the wholesale energy market, enabling autonomous charging optimization based on dynamic energy prices.

-- Balancing market activation: Empowers Pixii batteries at EV sites to be seamlessly bid into the ancillary services market.

"We are excited to partner with Pixii, the innovative leaders in the industry for energy storage solutions. This collaboration embodies our forward-thinking approach to helping charge point operators, fleet operators, and fueling stations reduce power costs and become energy resilient,” said Adi Eyal, CEO of Sparkion. “Together, we're driving towards a future where intelligent, market-responsive charging infrastructure sets new standards for efficiency and sustainability."

Pixii and Sparkion's strategic partnership signifies a groundbreaking advancement in the EV charging infrastructure. As the EV market continues to evolve, partnerships like these are crucial for building a sustainable and intelligent charging infrastructure that meets today's and tomorrow's needs.

The partnership initially focuses on the Nordic and EU regions where grid constraints mixed with high EV penetration and substantial ancillary market opportunities drive energy storage growth. “This partnership was born out of strong organic demand for our joint solution, and it will enable us to help streamline how EV site hosts are rolling out new locations,” said Cole Rosson, Director of Business Development for Sparkion.

"We are proud to align our power conversion and energy storage expertise with Sparkion, a key player in energy management. This strategic integration is a significant leap in reshaping the EV charging landscape. Merging Pixii's innovative energy storage solutions with Sparkion's advanced energy management goes beyond meeting industry demands; it sets a new standard for seamless, efficient, and environmentally responsible EV charging solutions," said Kenneth Bodahl, CEO of Pixii.

Visit sparkion.io to learn more about energy management solutions that transform how businesses harness and manage energy.

About Sparkion

Sparkion, a Vontier (NYSE: VNT) company and part of its EVolve™ e-mobility portfolio, is an engineering-led provider of cost-effective, reliable energy management solutions for the behind-the-meter industry with a focus on electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVSE). Sparkion’s proprietary AI-driven software platform helps CPOs, fleet operators, and EV site owners orchestrate and optimize energy use and consumption and achieve a net-zero transportation future. To learn more, visit www.sparkion.io

About Pixii

Pixii is a rapidly growing supplier of modular and scalable battery-based energy storage solutions for a wide range of market segments. Committed to a sustainable future, Pixii speeds up the transition to green energy by enabling efficient integration of renewable energy and reducing costs, emissions, and environmental impact. Pixii was established in 2018 by experts in energy conversion and storage with decades of industry experience. The company has its head office in Kristiansand, Norway, with a rapidly expanding team in a growing number of international offices. In 2023, Pixii was recognized as the fastest-growing tech company in Norway in the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 50 award. To learn more, visit www.pixii.com