Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Glen Gilzean as Orange County Supervisor of Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces the appointment of Glen Gilzean as Supervisor of Elections in Orange County to fill the vacancy left by former supervisor Bill Cowles’ retirement in January. Gilzean has been a dedicated public servant to the State of Florida, most recently serving as Administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District as the district navigated the transition from the former Reedy Creek Improvement District. Gilzean will head the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office as the state begins preparations for the 2024 presidential election.

Gilzean has served the state in many capacities. He formerly served as Chairman of the Florida Commission on Ethics and President and CEO of the Central Florida Urban League. Prior to that, he was vice president at Step Up For Students, a scholarship granting organization in Jacksonville. He served on the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) Board of Trustees from 2013 until 2014 and was a member of the Pinellas County School Board in 2012. He served as regional field director for the Florida Department of Education from 2006 until 2009. Gilzean received his bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences and his master’s degree in entrepreneurship from the University of South Florida.

