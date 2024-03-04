Collaborative Practice California Talks Collaborative Divorce in New National Parent Organization Podcast Episode
NPO member Ashley-Nicole Russell interviewed the CPCAL committee chairs about how Collaborative Divorce is impacting divorce outcomes.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Carolina-based attorney Ashley-Nicole Russell interviewed Collaborative Practice California committee chairs Melissa Lenon and Leslie Howell about how Collaborative Divorce is positively impacting divorce outcomes. In this episode, Lenon and Howell discussed their experiences as a divorce coach and lawyer respectively, and what brought them to Collaborative Divorce in the first place.
Howell discussed how despite the diversity in cases she’s seen, a Collaborative Divorce can still be helpful. Even high-conflict divorces can be conducted with respect, so long as clients have the right amount of support. Minimizing hostility is especially important for families with children, who are especially vulnerable to the reverberative effects of a messy divorce.
“Kids kind of get left out of the picture in some ways because the parents are making all these negotiations, but it’s really also about having respect for your kids,” Melissa Lenon said.
When clients opt for a Collaborative Divorce, they don’t just have their attorneys helping them. They also have a team of neutral professionals including a child specialist, divorce coach and financial analyst. With the help of these experts, clients can be sure that all aspects of their divorce are handled well, especially their children’s well being.
Lenon, Howell, and Russell are currently participating in Divorce With Respect Week™, a national initiative meant to raise awareness about Collaborative Divorce. From March 4-8, professionals across the country are offering free 30 minute consultations for separating couples seeking to learn about how they might divorce. Since Collaborative Practice California started Divorce With Respect Week™ in 2021, the number of participants has increased to nearly 500 professionals, a 100% increase since last year.
To book a consultation, or learn more about Divorce With Respect Week™, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com
