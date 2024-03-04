Interactive Q&A Bilingual Book Introduces Middle-Grade Readers and Animal Lovers to the Fascinating World of Mammals

The bilingual edition of Mammals Unlocked will be released March 5, 2024 Learn surprising mammal facts through a simple Q&A format Read the question, take your guess, then turn the page to read the answer!

Discover fun facts and quiz yourself on mammal biology in both English and Spanish with the first book in the “Open Earth” series

The author is an expert at asking interesting questions. Reading this book is like taking a journey with Sherlock Holmes through the world of mammals.” — David L. Hu, Ph.D., author of The P Word: A Manual for Mammals