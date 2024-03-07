RED SNEAKERS FOR OAKLEY OPENS FIRST CHAPTER IN PEORIA, IL
Red Sneakers for Oakley has teamed up with food allergy families in Peoria, Illinois, to establish Red Sneakers for Food Allergy Awareness - Peoria Chapter.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Sneakers for Oakley has teamed up with food allergy families Kevin/Lindsey Spangler and Chris/Megan Horan of Peoria, Illinois, to establish Red Sneakers for Food Allergy Awareness - Peoria Chapter.
Red Sneakers for Oakley (RSFO) was established by Robert and Merrill Debbs after the death of their 11-year-old son Oakley due to a fatal allergic reaction to nuts. “No child should die from the simple act of eating,” proclaims Merrill Debbs. Shortly after Oakley’s death, his family decided to share Oakley’s story to help raise awareness about the dangers of food allergies. They recognized a need for education and awareness, and founded RSFO. Oakley loved his red sneakers so the family decided to use them as a powerful global symbol of food allergy awareness. Since its formation, RSFO has reached millions of people worldwide with life-saving information, and countless lives have been saved through the education provided by RSFO.
33 million Americans have food allergies, and every 3 minutes, a food allergy reaction sends someone to the emergency room. With food allergies on the rise, and a lack of support across the country, food allergy families Kevin/Lindsey Spangler and Chris/Megan Horan came together to start Allergy Awareness for Children Everywhere (AACE Peoria) a FARE-recognized food allergy support group. Their group’s mission of providing lifesaving food allergy support, education, advocacy, and research to the community led them to collaborate with Red Sneakers for Oakley. RSFO’s focus is saving lives through educating and advocating for individuals with food allergies. The similar missions and the desire to organize other fragmented groups across the country sparked the collaboration. The group, centered in Peoria Heights, IL, has teamed up with RSFO to establish the first Chapter in the country. RSFO is proud to have the opportunity to expand their reach within the Midwest to work with the Horan and Spangler families bringing more food allergy awareness and education to the Peoria community.
The Peoria Chapter is currently working with their local schools teaching food allergy education through hands-on anaphylaxis and epinephrine auto-injector training; donating allergy-friendly food to their local food pantries; and working with local restaurants to provide food allergy and anaphylaxis training as well as donating epinephrine auto-injectors to the restaurants in case of emergencies. The restaurants will be CPR/First Aid and Food Allergy certified by the American Heart Association and they will be the first in the area to be “Allergy Friendly”.
The Peoria Chapter will also be donating epinephrine auto-injectors to their local first responders as well as providing CPR/First Aid and Food Allergy Education/Certification by the American Heart Association.
The Peoria Chapter is hosting their Second Annual 5K Walk/Run for Food Allergy Awareness and Teal Pumpkin Fall Festival on October 12, 2024, in Peoria Heights, Illinois. You can sign up for the race, donate, fundraise or sponsor to help provide epinephrine auto-injectors to local first responders and to help make more restaurants in Peoria, IL, allergy friendly. Additional initiatives include; growing the support group, promoting awareness through the Morton Pumpkin Festival Parade & Education Booth and lighting the Murray Baker Bridge RED, planning the first local allergy friendly sporting event, providing better access to therapies for local families and sending a local representative to FARE Courage at Congress.
