Red Sneakers for Oakley Hosts International Red Sneakers Day at CityPlace in West Palm Beach, Florida
Join us on May 19th from 11 AM - 2 PM to connect with the food allergy community and speak with food allergy experts!WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Sneakers for Oakley (RSFO) was established by Robert and Merrill Debbs after the death of their 11-year-old son Oakley due to a fatal allergic reaction to nuts. “No child should die from the simple act of eating,” proclaims Merrill Debbs. Shortly after Oakley’s death, his family decided to share Oakley’s story to help raise awareness about the dangers of food allergies. They recognized a need for education and awareness, and founded RSFO. Oakley loved his red sneakers so the family decided to use them as a powerful global symbol of food allergy awareness. Since its formation, RSFO has reached millions of people worldwide with life-saving information, and countless lives have been saved through the education provided by RSFO.
International Red Sneakers Day (IRSD) is an opportunity to come together as a community, on May 20th, to spread food allergy awareness in support of your friends, family, and colleagues who suffer from food allergies. Anyone can participate from anywhere in the world by wearing red sneakers or anything red, sharing Oakley’s story, and posting food allergy facts and statistics on social media. IRSD is officially recognized by the National Day Calendar during Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month on the 20th in honor of Oakley’s jersey number.
International Red Sneakers Day Community Event in West Palm Beach is a FREE community event and all are welcome! The event will include food allergy friendly vendors, food allergy experts and exciting giveaways, story time with our featured authors, crafts - making bracelets, painting & coloring pages, and a hula hoop contest with Dr. Rubin. The giveaways include: RSFO Swag Bags to first 50 guests, PracMedic epinephrine carrying cases, a pair of Stubbs and Wootton red sneakers, a Sunset Cruise for two, a private virtual cooking class with Chef Martha Morgan (Allergy Dragon), a gift basket to Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market, a custom Tassel Soul Accessory, books from our featured authors and RSFO merch. One lucky winner will be randomly selected to receive all the giveaway items! The winner must RSVP and be in attendance.
Featured appearances by viral Board Certified Allergist, Dr. Zachary Rubin, the WPB Mounted Police, the WPB Fire Department, and Burnie from the Miami Heat.
Featured vendors include Kaléo Pharmaceuticals, The Law Offices of Craig Goldenfarb, Equal Eats, Author Micaa Thomas, Author Emily Duty, Tassel Soul, Life Safety Solutions, Food Allergy Legislation Advocates, and Nordic Tree Water.
Featured supporters and sponsors include WellToo Allergen Wipes, Allergy Force, Allergy & Asthma Network, Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Co, Visit Palm Beach, Bedner’s Farm Fresh Market, Stubbs and Wootton, PracMedic Bags, Author Theresa Willingham, and Allergy Dragon.
Event Agenda:
11 AM Event Kickoff
11:30 AM Storytime with Micaa’ Thomas
12:00 PM Giveaway winner is announced
12:30 PM Storytime with Emily Duty
1:00 PM Hula hoop contest with Dr. Rubin
1:00 PM Burnie from the Miami Heat appearance
2:00 PM Event ends
Red Sneakers for Oakley is a non-profit organization.
To RSVP visit IRSD.eventbrite.com
To learn more or sponsor visit https://www.redsneakers.org/irsd-sponsor
