Join Us in Celebrating Cancer Survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day® 2024

Registration is now open for local cancer treatment centers, hospitals, organizations, and individuals interested in hosting an NCSD event.

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event registration is now open for National Cancer Survivors Day® 2024, to be held on Sunday, June 2.

This unique celebration will mark the 37th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® Celebration of Life. On this day, tens of thousands of people will gather in cities across the globe to recognize cancer survivors, raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face because of their disease, and – most importantly – celebrate life.

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation encourages anyone interested in organizing an NCSD event in their local community to register their event with the Foundation by April 1, 2024, to meet the deadline to order official NCSD t-shirts and merchandise. There is no cost or obligation to register, but event coordinators must register their event each year to use the copyrighted National Cancer Survivors Day® name and logo. To register, visit ncsd.org/register.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual worldwide Celebration of Life that is held on the first Sunday in June. It is the one day each year when people around the world come together to honor cancer survivors and raise awareness about the challenges of living with the disease.

“A ‘survivor’ is anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life,” according to the NCSD Foundation, administrator for the celebration.

Anyone – local cancer treatment centers, hospitals, organizations, support groups, religious institutions, and even individuals – can host a National Cancer Survivors Day® celebration in their local community. The only requirement is to register the event with the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. By registering your local event, NCSD event planners will gain access to many valuable resources, including the following:

– A step-by-step planning guide filled with information and resources to help you plan and promote your community’s Survivors Day celebration

– The exclusive National Cancer Survivors Day® Speakers Bureau Roster, which includes contact information for nearly 275 public speakers, celebrities, and medical professionals who are available for NCSD events

– The NCSD Merchandise Catalog, where you can purchase National Cancer Survivors Day® keepsakes and t-shirts

– Exclusive high-resolution downloads of official NCSD logos

– Free Welcome Brochures and Cancer Survivor Resource Guides to distribute at your event

National Cancer Survivors Day® 2024 is supported nationally by Coping® with Cancer and Springworks Therapeutics.

About the Foundation

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation provides free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship in order to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

About National Cancer Survivors Day®

National Cancer Survivors Day® is a poignant, inspiring Celebration of Life led by the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors. On National Cancer Survivors Day®, thousands gather across the globe to honor cancer survivors and to show the world that life after a cancer diagnosis can be beautiful, meaningful, and triumphant.

It is a day for everyone, whether you’re a cancer survivor, a family member, friend, or medical professional. This day offers an opportunity for all people living with a history of cancer – including America’s more than 18 million cancer survivors – to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and recognize those who have supported them along the way. It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges of cancer survivorship in order to promote more resources, research, and survivor-friendly legislation to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.