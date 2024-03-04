Argentina’s Luigi Bosca Wine Takes the Spotlight in Oscar-Nominated American Fiction
We are thrilled that our award-winning Luigi Bosca Malbec is part of Oscar-nominated American Fiction. Seeing our most notable wine paired with the best in the film industry is a proud moment.”MENDOZA, ARGENTINA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luigi Bosca is delighted to uncork the news that its star performer, Luigi Bosca Malbec, is gracing the silver screen in the acclaimed film American Fiction, which is up for five Academy Awards next month including Best Picture.
— Alberto Arizu, CEO of Luigi Bosca
Luigi Bosca Malbec, recognized as the #1 Argentine super premium Malbec, has consistently earned 90+ ratings for over five years. The wine had its close-up in a crucial scene of American Fiction, and the decision of the production team to feature Luigi Bosca is a testament to the brand’s enduring quality and allure.
“We are thrilled that our Luigi Bosca Malbec, a wine that is part of our DNA and that has been awarded and internationally recognized, is part of this prestigious film,” said CEO Alberto Arizu. “Seeing our most notable wine paired with the best in the film industry is a proud moment for us.”
Founded in 1901 by the Arizu family in Mendoza, Luigi Bosca is an historic winery in Argentina with over 120 years of winemaking tradition. Like all great movies, its wines reflect the founders' independent spirit and unique knowledge, as well as its people's passion and commitment.
This Hollywood moment for the brand’s flagship Malbec wine is a true blend of cinematic excellence and Argentine craftsmanship.
For more information on Luigi Bosca wine please visit https://luigibosca.com/.
Luigi Bosca is imported in the U.S. by Opici Wines and Spirits.
