Meghan Penwarden

Meghan is a Partnerships Officer, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Partnerships team, and providing project management support to drive delivery of key partnered projects. This includes contractual and financial processing, internal reporting, and stakeholder engagement.

Meghan has a BA in International Relations and Spanish, and an MA in International Relations, which focused on Foreign Policy, Human Rights and Transitional Justice. Her master’s thesis focused on advocating for a Decolonial Feminist approach to Transitional Justice in Canada, where she is originally from.

After graduating from her MA, Meghan went on to complete a two-year operational management graduate scheme in the Water Industry, alongside which she completed a L5 Apprenticeship in Management and Leadership from the Chartered Management Institute.