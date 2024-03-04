Steven Turner promoted to Brigadier General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army, Steven Turner, was promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony at the Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Forces Headquarters in Nashville, March 3, at 1 p.m.

Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, presided over the ceremony held in the Hugh Mott building’s Hall of Flags.

“Turner is an amazing leader and I know he will serve Tennessee well as its newest brigadier general,” said Ross. “Very few officers reach positions at this level and there is no one more deserving and ready to lead the Tennessee Army National Guard.”

To serve as the Assistant Adjutant General-Army and be promoted to brigadier general, Turner was approved by a federal officer recognition board, then confirmed by the U.S. Senate, and appointed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

“This is an honor, and I am humbled to have this opportunity and responsibility,” said Turner during his promotion ceremony. “This would not be possible if it wasn’t for everyone that supported me over the years, especially my family, who sacrificed so much whenever I was deployed or gone on countless nights and weekends.”

During the ceremony, Turner was promoted by Ross and had his new rank pinned on by his wife Stacey, and his two daughters, Mollie and Anna. He then took the oath of office and was sworn into his new position by Maj. Gen. Jimmie Cole, Tennessee’s Deputy Adjutant General.

Turner has served nearly 35 years, starting his military career by enlisting in the U.S. Army as a cavalry scout in 1989. After serving in the Army, Turner returned home to East Tennessee and enlisted in the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. Upon completing his bachelor’s degree in 1997, he commissioned as an Armor officer, where he has served in numerous positions throughout the state. Key assignments include a tank platoon leader in Lenior City, commander of Sweetwater’s Troop I of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, commander of Nashville’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion, commander of Knoxville’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and the Chief of Staff for the Tennessee Army National Guard. He also served and trained in numerous countries and deployed to Iraq in 2005 and 2009.

Turner has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in business administration and financial management from Northcentral University, and is a graduate of the United States Army War College where he received his master’s degree in strategic studies.

He is originally a native of Clinton and currently resides in Oak Ridge with his wife and two daughters.