Rock Maven & Minnesota Music Hall Of Famer Pamela McNeill Unveils Upbeat Anthem 'Boys Lie'
McNeill's New Song Shares Chronicles of Love and Resilience.NASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Widely praised and seasoned rocker/writer, Pamela McNeill, shares an empowering self-love anthem with the world, "Boys Lie". Self-penned, this cathartic tune possessed McNeill for days, rising like a melodic phoenix from the ashes of yet another lie. "Boys Lie" is a timeless gem, seamlessly blending Motown style with poignant, soul-searching lyrics.
"Boys Lie" is tailor-made for those moments of unabashed self-expression, meant for blasting at full volume while dancing in front of your bedroom mirror. It's for those of us who repeatedly fall for the same old lies, and just have to ask ourselves "Why?" Pamela's message carries unfiltered emotion, resonating with the often universal experience of continually bouncing back from romantic letdowns. McNeill wants you to embrace your inner boss and recognize the strength you possess. Sweet nothings are fleeting, but the relationship you have with yourself is forever.
Stream "Boys Lie" here: https://orcd.co/rrneqn
Download "Boys Lie" from Farm to Label Records here: https://farmtolabelrecords.com/product/boys-lie-by-pamela-mcneill-digital-single/
“Boy’s Lie” is a song I’m really excited to share with everyone. I think everyone can relate in some way to the story in the song – about someone who lets us down time after time and the feeling of “never again," until next time, of course!" shares Pamela.
As Pamela preps for her induction into the prestigious Minnesota Music Hall of Fame, this single stands as a testament to her artistic evolution and unwavering commitment to storytelling.
In "Boys Lie", Pamela ponders –
"Why do boys lie?
Why do they run?
Why do I still care when it’s all done?
How come I fall
every damn time
for the same story, same old line?
Why do boys lie?"
When Pamela is inducted to the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame this spring, she will join an elite club which includes the likes of Bob Dylan, Judy Garland, Prince, The Replacements, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Soul Asylum, Michael Johnson and many more legendary music stars. The induction ceremony will take place on April 19, 2024, at the New Ulm Conference Center in New Ulm, Minn. More information on Pamela's induction ceremony can be found here: https://t.e2ma.net/webview/3qivmh/75315f2372124a50932dc778d6ff051f
"Boys Lie" was recorded for Farm to Label Records and produced by visionary duo John Richardson (Gin Blossoms, Gina Miles and Tommy Keene) and Adam Ollendorff (Carrie Underwood, Kacy Musgraves, Needtobreathe and Keb' Mo'). The song was mixed by Justin Cortelyou at Soul Train Studios and mastered by Jonathan Pines at Private Studios.
Players
Tom Bukovac – guitar
Adam Ollendorff – acoustic, electric guitar
Rachel Loy – bass guitar
Billy Justineau – keyboards
John Richardson – drums and percussion
Sarah Buxton – background vocals
With a musical journey marked by her unwavering commitment to storytelling through music, Pamela's skill has leveraged her internationally. She has graced the stage of the L.A. Staples Center, The Royal Albert Hall and The Tokyo Dome in Japan. Pamela also enthralled audiences when playing in the round at the historic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tenn., a location boasting the likes of Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, Kris Kristofferson, Carole King, John Mellencamp, Lou Reed, Richie Havens and Dizzie Gillespie.
With seven full-length studio albums, McNeill has left an indelible mark on the music industry with over 900,000 Spotify streams to date. Her songwriting prowess extends beyond her own artistry, having collaborated with renowned artists such as Wynonna Judd, Jim Peterik, Yanni, Buffy Lawson, and has toured with pop star Rick Astley. Notably, she has co-written songs alongside esteemed songwriters like Pam Tillis and Bobby E. Boyd, further solidifying her influence within the music community.
About Pamela McNeil
Pamela McNeill has been a songwriter from the young age of 15-years-old. She has performed as an international vocalist and has released seven solo albums including "Neon Lightning", which arrived in 2022 from Farm To Label Records. Pamela discovered the power of making a personal connection through music as a teen when she joined a Rock band at the age of 16. She played songs by bands like Heart and Journey, and the experience taught her how to work hard and master audience interactions. For Pamela, songwriting is “cathartic, an expression of emotion, a challenge to convey things in as few words as possible.”
A native of Winona, Minnesota, Pamela still resides in her home state, though her early music career took her to the United Kingdom for four years. During this time, Pamela performed and recorded as a backing singer for international icon Rick Astley, who gifted her with the honor of playing at the Royal Albert Hall on her birthday for the "Smash Hits TV Awards Show." She also sang with Astley at The London Palladium for the Royal family.
As a prolific songwriter, Pamela has also written songs for and with a wide range of other artists, including Wynonna Judd, Jim Peterik, Yanni and Buffy Lawson, and has co-written tracks with fellow songwriters such as Pam Tillis and Bobby E. Boyd.
Pamela began releasing albums of original music in 1999, building on her reflective and emotive songwriting and her seasoned professionalism as a vocalist and pianist. Her stand-out live performances provide feedback and fuel to help her continue developing her craft as she steadily releases new music. Keep an eye out for even more new music to come in 2024.
