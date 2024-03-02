Florida State Guard Graduates 205 from the February Initial Entry Training Class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida State Guard (FSG) graduated 205 soldiers from the February Initial Entry Training (IET). Over the past three weeks, volunteers completed the robust training program—earning the title of Florida State Guard Soldier.

“The Florida State Guard serves an important role in emergency response for the state,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am pleased to see this important volunteer force continue to grow to serve the people of Florida.”

“Our volunteers sacrificed time away from their families and professions to undertake the challenge and honor of becoming a soldier in the Florida State Guard and I am quite proud of this graduating class and their many accomplishments,” said Director Mark Thieme. “Our February IET success is a direct reflection of the strong collaboration and partnership with the Florida National Guard, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Clay County Emergency Management, the American Heart Association, and several other agencies. We are thankful for their support and commitment to our shared mission—to protect and preserve the life and property of the people of Florida.”

Members of the February IET class received instruction and earned industry-recognized certifications in crisis and emergency response operations including CPR/AED, Wildland Firefighting Introduction, and FEMA Incident Management. Focus areas included team skills training in basic lifesaving; medical evacuation; land navigation; route reconnaissance and clearance; damage assessment; land and maritime search and rescue; wildfire response; and distributed logistics. In collaboration with state, local, and community organizations, the FSG has also developed and implemented a comprehensive continued training program, strengthening Florida’s emergency response capabilities.

In June of 2023, the FSG celebrated the graduation of 120 soldiers within their inaugural class. The February IET class of 205 expands force capability and capacity by more than 120%, demonstrating the continued support and growth potential for the FSG. Members of this class reported to Camp Blanding Joint Operations Training Center from across 52 counties, with backgrounds in emergency response, military service, law enforcement, aviation, education, entrepreneurship, and various other skills and professions.

