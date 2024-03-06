AirData UAV Expands Public-Facing Features to Advance Law Enforcement Transparency
AirData’s Public Portal program, used by public safety agencies across the US, offers a proactive solution for community-oriented police departments
Implementing AirData’s Public Portal has revolutionized how we share our drone operations with the community. It’s transparent, user-friendly, and bridges the gap between technology and public trust.”EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drone programs have granted public safety agencies a powerful solution to extend patrol capabilities, improve response times, and multiply personnel presence. Public accountability and transparency are a key part of the discussions around these programs. Community-invested agencies have partnered with AirData to implement the Public Portal, AirData’s powerful new tool for building public trust and engagement.
— Steven Oscar, Las Vegas Metro PD
AirData, an industry-leading drone fleet management and live streaming platform, provides detailed data tracking as one of its core feature sets. Law enforcement agencies can choose to publicly share flight information using their custom-configured AirData Public Portal websites. These sites provide the public with transparent access to public safety flight paths and locations, enabling viewers to search for missions by address or time period. The data shared is tailored to the needs of each department and can be automatically filtered to protect confidentiality. AirData has drawn on the expertise of pioneering agencies across the country, such as Chula Vista PD, Sacramento PD, Las Vegas Metro PD to develop and grow the Public Portal program as a way toward safer, more community-focused policing.
“Implementing AirData’s Public Portal into our UAS program has revolutionized the way we share our drone operations with the community,” said Detective Steven Oscar (Program Coordinator) and Chief UAS Pilot at LVMPD. “It’s transparent, user-friendly, and bridges the gap between technology and public trust. With real-time data sharing, we’re not just flying drones; we’re fostering an environment of openness and accountability. AirData has enabled us to elevate our program’s transparency to new heights, ensuring our community is always in the loop and fully aware of the benefits our UAS initiatives bring.”
Privacy, officer safety, and operational security are serious concerns that agencies must balance with the need to build public trust and engagement. AirData has a powerful set of backend features that enable agencies to adjust parameters as appropriate for their operations. One important feature was the option to delay flight sharing by a customized time period. While this provides a blanket layer of security, checklists and flight tags offer individual pilots granular controls over how their data is shared. For example, pilots on sensitive missions can keep their flights confidential by quickly completing a post-flight checklist from the AirData UAV mobile app.
“We’re thrilled to be able to provide such a key service in the public safety space,” said AirData CEO Eran Steiner. “The agencies we work with are dedicated to incorporating the most advanced technologies and practices in public safety. At the same time, transparency is a top priority, as they look to build engagement and trust within their communities. We’ve seen a great response to our Public Portals, especially from our customers who use Drone as First Responder solutions. We’re excited to help agencies grow and succeed with these transformative programs.”
About AirData
AirData is the largest online drone fleet data management and real-time flight streaming platform, serving over 300,000 users with 38 million flights uploaded to date, processing an average of 25,000 flights a day, with high-resolution data stored per each flight. It is used by large fleet operators around the world as a comprehensive flight safety data analysis and crash prevention platform, with advanced maintenance, mission planning, pilot tracking, and easy-to-use live streaming.
To learn more about AirData, please visit https://airdata.com/
