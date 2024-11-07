AirData Launches Asset Management Suite Designed for Drone Fleets

Asset Management QR and Drone Checkouts

New asset tracking and allocation features bring cutting-edge solutions for commercial drone operators leveraging AirData’s advanced fleet management platform.

Our priority with the release of Asset Management is to give our customers greater control over and visibility into their growing drone fleets.” — Eran Steiner, AirData Founder & CEO

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirData UAV has launched an Enterprise Asset Management suite specifically tailored for commercial drone fleets. This software release, available as an add-on to the AirData Enterprise subscription, provides a centralized platform for end-to-end management of drone assets, connecting field operations with the full depth of AirData’s fleet management capabilities. Fleet managers, pilots, and technicians will be able to save valuable personnel hours with simplified workflows for asset management.AirData’s new solution implements a robust, automated check in/check out system using QR codes. This gives fleet managers real-time visibility into equipment custody, availability, and location. When a pilot scans an item, its location and the pilot’s AirData account are logged in a historical ledger. Managers can access a clear history of item ownership for compliance and accountability purposes. Check in and check out histories also facilitate more detailed asset utilization data, granting valuable insight into resource allocation to highlight inefficiencies or areas for projected growth.Flyaway drones, a potential liability concern for many fleets, are accounted for via a secure lost and found chat mechanism. Anybody outside the organization can scan a lost item’s QR code with their camera app to securely and anonymously chat with the equipment owner through a standard mobile browser. AirData’s automated flight data syncing, QR-based custody logging, and secure lost and found reporting combine to provide a centralized, historical dataset for any compliance requirements.“Our priority with the release of Asset Management is to give our customers greater control over and visibility into their growing drone fleets," said Eran Steiner, AirData Founder & CEO. "Our aim is to emphasize user-friendliness, while also leveraging AirData’s full array of fleet readiness features to improve safety, transparency, and compliance. The workflows in Asset Management are designed to integrate closely with other services in AirData, creating a more automated, centralized fleet management platform.”Asset Management connects equipment operations in the field with AirData’s powerful data analysis capabilities. QR-based features are available first for drones, and will expand to include other equipment such as batteries, remote controllers, and sensors. AirData’s customizable QR code labels also allow the inclusion of fields such as registration numbers and drone nicknames. These abilities are aimed at helping drone fleet admins replace outdated manual protocols for inventory tracking, scheduling, and equipment allocation.AirData UAVAirData is the largest online drone fleet data management and real-time flight streaming platform, serving over 345,000 users with over 44 million flights uploaded to date, processing an average of 25,000 flights a day, with high-resolution data stored per each flight. It is used by large fleet operators around the world as a comprehensive flight safety data analysis and crash prevention platform, with advanced maintenance, mission planning, pilot tracking, and easy-to-use live streaming.Learn more at: https://airdata.com/

