AirData Integrates Teledyne FLIR SIRAS Drone Platform to Advance Public Safety Drone Operations

AirData and Teledyne FLIR

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AirData has announced a flight data integration with Teledyne FLIR’s innovative, high-performance SIRAS drone. Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Inc., launched the SIRAS as a security-centric aircraft to future-proof public safety and industrial inspection missions. AirData’s leading fleet management platform will now support data securely exported from the SIRAS, providing customers with a unified solution for flight data management, compliance reporting, and operational readiness.Compatibility with AirData empowers SIRAS pilots and fleet managers to combine fast, secure flight deployment with intuitive data management for safety, training, and compliance. The SIRAS is a professional, geofence-free drone designed for roles where quick deployment, advanced imaging capabilities, and data security are paramount. The SIRAS aircraft offers hot-swappable batteries along with a dual visible-thermal payload featuring the patented FLIR MSX. MSX overlays key details from the visual camera image on top of the full 640x512 thermal resolution image to provide greater detail, clarity, and context mid-flight and during post-flight analysis.In addition to its imaging capabilities, the SIRAS emphasizes data security. It stores all captured imagery on an onboard microSD card and does not include cloud connectivity. Teledyne FLIR and AirData collaborated to create a secure workflow for customers to retain SIRAS flight data. Stored flight records are crucial for compliance, but are also useful to organizations for pilot activity tracking, flight training, incident analysis, and alerting at scale. Secure flight data transfer to AirData is made simple through the SIRAS’ offline flight log export capabilities.“Providing secure fleet management platform services from AirData enables public safety and industrial SIRAS users to get more from their drone investment without sacrificing security,” said Mike Walters, vice president, product management, Teledyne FLIR. “The Teledyne FLIR team continues to integrate exciting new capabilities within SIRAS to improve performance, and with AirData, to provide more flight data analysis tools for elevated fleet management.” AirData UAV is a leading platform for drone flight data analysis across multiple sectors, including public safety, industrial inspection, and search and rescue. The integration with the Teledyne FLIR SIRAS aims to provide SIRAS users with intuitive, unified fleet management that complements their high priority missions."AirData works closely with customers in multiple verticals to provide the tools they need to operate quickly, effectively, and safely," said Eran Steiner, Founder and CEO of AirData. "We are excited to work with Teledyne FLIR, whose prioritization of data security aligns closely with ours. Integrating the SIRAS drones and its advanced dual visible-thermal imaging technology into the AirData platform allows us to better serve our customers and continue providing them with industry-leading data analysis, fleet management, and compliance features.”Syncing to AirData is a simple, secure process, and the AirData platform will automatically parse SIRAS flight data for relevant telemetry readings, pilot information, and compliance data. To simplify operations and compliance workflows, AirData also provides inventory management, maintenance tracking, and the creation of detailed operational reports. Customers will also benefit from sophisticated mission planning capabilities, as well as the ability to track pilot training and certification.AirData UAVAirData is the largest online drone fleet data management and real-time flight streaming platform, serving over 330,000 users with over 43 million flights uploaded to date, processing an average of 25,000 flights a day, with high-resolution data stored per each flight. It is used by large fleet operators around the world as a comprehensive flight safety data analysis and crash prevention platform, with advanced maintenance, mission planning, pilot tracking, and easy-to-use live streaming.Learn more at: https://airdata.com/ Teledyne FLIRTeledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.

