DeMar Consulting Group Announces New Business Intelligence and Analytics Service Offerings
DCG is ready to expand its horizons for clients with enhanced business intelligence and advanced analytics solutions.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where over 300 million terabytes of data are generated daily, DeMar Consulting Group (DCG) is leading the way toward heightened analytic maturity for organizations across the globe. DCG's new Business Intelligence and Analytics service offerings are designed to empower businesses to navigate the complexities of modern data analysis and leverage their data for strategic decision-making.
The term “analytics” can be incredibly broad as it can cover just about everything from daily activities for employees to advanced data science processes. Understanding and navigating analytics solutions can be quite challenging. To simplify this process for organizations, DeMar Consulting Group’s new DCG Analytics will now provide advisory and custom solutions that offer expertise in analytical solutions architecture and infrastructure, business intelligence, advanced analytics solutions, and data strategy and governance consulting. Regardless of whether an organization operates using simple spreadsheets or within an intricate cloud-based system, DCGA excels at guiding organizations through the elaborate options and processes involved in transitioning to a more sophisticated analytical capability.
Under the leadership of Treyson Marks, a tenured analytics engineer and an Alteryx ACE, DCG Analytics introduces a comprehensive approach to business intelligence and analytics. Over the past seven years, Treyson has spearheaded consulting engagements, guiding clients through the full spectrum of the analytic process development lifecycle. His tenure has been marked by a profound understanding of analytical processes and the intricacies of their implementations, positioning him as a valuable asset to DCG Analytics.
To learn more about DCG Analytics, DeMar Consulting Group invites those interested to contact them for more information about how their offerings can benefit their enterprise.
About The Company:
DeMar Consulting Group, a premier CPA and management consulting firm, is dedicated to transforming businesses and catalyzing growth. With a commitment to delivering strategic insights and pioneering approaches, DCG empowers clients to navigate the ever-evolving business landscape effectively. Offering a spectrum of services, including strategic planning, financial planning and analysis, business process optimization, and more, DCG crafts customized solutions to address the distinct challenges faced by each business. Focused on tangible successes, the firm moves past just giving strategic advice, aiming to secure outcomes that are directly actionable for its clients. Through leveraging its industry-leading expertise and analytical prowess, DCG guarantees its clients are equipped with the knowledge to make well-informed decisions, driving them steadfastly toward their goals.
Treyson Marks
DeMar Consulting Group
+1 480-618-7292
Treyson@demarconsultinggroup.com