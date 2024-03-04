Divorce Professionals to Offer Free Consultations until March 8 for Divorce With Respect Week™
This week, divorce professionals across the nation are offering free 30-minute consultations for anyone interested in a better way to untie the knot.UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024 is here! From March 4-8, couples considering calling it quits can receive a free 30-minute consultation with a divorce professional to learn more about their options for how to handle their divorce. This week, hundreds of Collaborative Divorce professionals nationwide are offering 30-minute free virtual consultations for anyone seeking a better way to untie the knot. Consultations are available by visiting www.divorcewithrespectweek.com.
When clients opt for a Collaborative Divorce, each side gets their own attorney along with a shared neutral financial professional, divorce coach, and in some cases a child specialist to be the voice of the child during the divorce. The main objective is for clients to address their concerns and to resolve their divorce issues privately and on their own terms, not a judge’s. The process is better for families and typically yields a better result than would be available through the litigated divorce process.
Joining Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024 are Collaborative professionals in:
California
Connecticut
Colorado
Illinois
Kansas
Massachusetts
Missouri
New Jersey
New Hampshire
North Carolina
Puerto Rico
Tennessee
Texas
Vermont
Washington
To learn more about Collaborative Divorce, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com. You can also schedule a consultation with a participating professional through the website.
