MTI America Welcomes Tracy D’Andrea as VP of Solutions Delivery and Wayne Golliday as SVP of Technology and Development

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI America, a leading provider of ancillary services to injured workers, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Senior Leadership Team with the addition of Tracy D'Andrea as Vice President of Solutions Delivery and Wayne Golliday as Senior Vice President of Technology and Development.​

Tracy D'Andrea brings extensive experience in insurance technology leadership, with a distinguished track record spanning claims, data, and operations. As Vice President of Solutions Delivery, Tracy will oversee the strategic planning, execution, and successful delivery of technology solutions within the organization. With her expertise in portfolio management, vision setting, and cross-functional team leadership, Tracy will play a pivotal role in driving technology initiatives that have a significant impact on MTI America's overall success.​

"We are thrilled to welcome Tracy to MTI America," said Janet Kus, President of MTI America. "Her proven track record of driving transformative technology initiatives and delivering complex projects with excellence make her an invaluable addition to our team. Tracy's leadership will be instrumental in ensuring the successful delivery of technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of our organization and our customers."​

Wayne Golliday joins MTI America as Senior Vice President of Technology and Development, bringing over 20 years of experience in technology leadership roles. Wayne will lead the company's technological innovation and growth strategies, driving operational efficiency, enhancing the customer experience, and fostering a culture of technical excellence. With his deep understanding of software development methodologies, strategic thinking, and analytical skills, Wayne will play a key role in shaping MTI America's technology roadmap and driving innovation across the organization.​

"We are excited to have Wayne on board," said Cem Kus, CEO. "His strategic vision, technological expertise, and commitment to excellence make him the ideal candidate to lead our technology and development efforts. Wayne's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to drive innovation, optimize processes, and deliver best-in-class solutions that support MTI’s growth objectives."​

About MTI America ​

Founded in 1992, MTI has been a trusted partner in the workers’ compensation industry delivering a broad range of post-acute network health solutions to injured employees. Since its inception, our company’s guiding principles of delivering compassionate care and better health for everyone consistently result in superior medical and financial outcomes for those we serve. Our innovative spirit was recognized over 30 years ago as the original pioneer of transport & translation services and continues today as our diagnostic, physical medicine, home health, and medical equipment solutions are built on best-in-class connected care models, experienced people, and a unified MTi360® platform. www.mtiamerica.com