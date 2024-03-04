Meals on Wheels, Etc. to host annual March for Meals 5K Brunch
5K Walk to take place on March 9 at Cranes Roost ParkSANFORD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Central Florida residents can lace up their sneakers and get their steps in for a good cause this March. Meals on Wheels, Etc. will host its annual March for Meals 5K Brunch on Saturday, March 9 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Cranes Roost Park.
For a tax-deductible donation of $30, the event includes a 3-mile walk around a beautiful lake with music and a complimentary tasting menu provided by Meals on Wheels, Etc. very own, Top Hat Catering. Your donation provides five nourishing meals for a senior in our community, including a visit from a Meals on Wheels, Etc. volunteer.
Meals on Wheels, Etc. has been serving seniors in Seminole County for over 50 years, and this annual walk is just one way the organization celebrates, educates, and raises funds to support the many programs and services it offers.
The annual nationwide March for Meals campaign, which is transitioning to #SaveLunch, helps to increase the awareness of Meals on Wheels services across the country and recruit the support needed to meet the rising demands of the senior community. It’s also a day to celebrate the power and importance of Meals on Wheels amid a lingering pandemic, historic inflation and other challenges.
Each registered walker will receive their choice of a Meals on Wheels, Etc. sun visor, thermal bottle, umbrella or koozie (while supplies last). Registration is now open online. Adults can register online for $30 and children 18 and under can register for $10. To register online or learn more, click here.
Registration will also be available at 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the event and will be $35 for adults and $15 for children.
Questions about the March for Meals 5K Brunch can be directed to Dawn Garrison, Community Relations Coordinator, at 407-333-8877, ext. 103.
Meals on Wheels, Etc. is a nonprofit that has been serving seniors in Seminole County for over 50 years, providing a host of services that include home-delivered meals, six Neighborhood Dining Centers, transportation, home assistance and weatherization and more.
For more information about Meals on Wheels, Etc., visit https://www.mealsetc.org.
Meals on Wheels, Etc. began providing home-delivered meals and transportation services to seniors in Seminole County in 1973. Today, Meals on Wheels, Etc. provides several services to help the growing needs of the vulnerable seniors in the area, including Neighborhood Dining, Homemaking, CHORE, Weatherization and more that help the aging population remain in their own homes and living with as much independence as possible. The organization also serves low income groups. To learn more about Meals on Wheels, Etc., visit https://www.mealsetc.org/.
