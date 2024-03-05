Combs Waterkotte Opens New Criminal Defense Law Firm in St. Louis, MO

St. Louis Criminal Defense Attorneys

Christopher Combs and Steven Waterkotte, criminal defense attorneys in Missouri, are proud to announce the launch of their new law firm, Combs Waterkotte.

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christopher Combs and Steven Waterkotte, esteemed criminal defense attorneys with a proven track record in Missouri, are proud to announce the launch of their new law firm, Combs Waterkotte.

Christopher Combs and Steven Waterkotte, both recognized for their dedication and success in criminal defense, have joined forces to offer aggressive, premium legal representation. Combs Waterkotte specializes in a broad spectrum of criminal defense cases, including but not limited to DWI/DUI, drug offenses, violent crimes, orders of protection, and white-collar crimes.

A Unique Approach to Defense

What sets Combs Waterkotte apart is their commitment to a personalized defense strategy for each client. Understanding that every case is unique, the firm tailors its approach to ensure the most effective defense possible. Their philosophy centers on aggressive advocacy, meticulous preparation, and open communication, ensuring clients are fully informed throughout the legal process.

Expertise and Experience

Christopher Combs brings to the firm a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success in the courtroom. His expertise in navigating complex legal issues and his unwavering commitment to his clients' rights have earned him a reputation as a top-tier defense attorney in Missouri.

Steven Waterkotte, equally renowned in the legal community, offers a comprehensive understanding of the criminal justice system. His strategic approach to case management and his ability to achieve favorable outcomes for his clients have solidified his standing as a formidable advocate for justice.

A Commitment to the Community

Beyond their legal services, Combs Waterkotte is deeply committed to the St. Louis community. The firm actively engages in various initiatives aimed at promoting justice and supporting individuals in need of legal assistance. Through pro bono work, community service, and active involvement in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization and National Peer Recovery Alliance, Combs Waterkotte aims to make a positive impact in the St. Louis community.

With a focus on integrity, excellence, and results, Christopher Combs and Steven Waterkotte invite those in need of legal representation to experience the difference that dedicated, compassionate, and skilled advocacy can make.



Combs Waterkotte

231 South Bemiston Avenue

Suite 260

St. Louis, MO 63105

+1 314-900-4357

sw@combswaterkotte.com

cc@combswaterkotte.com

Website:

https://www.combswaterkotte.com/

