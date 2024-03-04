Karol V. Brown of Brown Tones Productions to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PUYALLUP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When women strive to support and empower one other through acts of kindness and compassion, they create a ripple effect that inspire other women to change for the better. These unsung heroes are transforming communities and making a positive difference in the world that the more we work together we can accomplish things we never thought possible.

Karol V. Brown is the visionary behind Brown Tones Productions with a mission to transform the lives of women and girls. She accomplishes this through her exceptional work as a highly sought after Motivational Speaker, through her Harriet Tubman Portrayal, Author, Actor, Teaching Artist and Emotion Code Practitioner.

One of the women who so unwaveringly left an indelible impression on Karol most and literally inspired her work, is Harriet Tubman, one of the most famous Civil War historical figures of all time who led hundreds of slaves to freedom as a conductor of the Underground Railroad.

Almost twenty-five years ago, Karol was blown away by the remarkable story of Harriet Tubman’s heroism, compassionate heart, and incredible life of service. This fueled Karol’s purpose and passion so much, she was motivated and inspired to write two books about Harriet Tubman that celebrates her life and legacy. Her books offer more than just historical insight, they show us the beauty of her caring spirited character that we can all be deeply inspired by.

Karol’s first book, 30 Lessons in Love, Leadership, and Legacy from Harriet Tubman, teaches readers about Harriet Tubman’s treasure trove of her multi-faceted character’s inherent strength and resilience that lies within all of us waiting to be untapped. Despite all the harrowing hardships she faced, Harriet Tubman’s incredible willingness to fight for what is right and help people, risking her own life, epitomizes self-love. With fierceness and determination, Harriet Tubman defies societal norms, refusing to compromise her right to freedom, that will inspire readers of all ages.

.

Karol’s second book, “The Harriet Tubman Way, An Inspirational Guide to Self-Love, Empowerment and Legendary Leadership for Girls”, reminds females everywhere that self-love is key to a meaningful life so we can embrace our gifts and never let anything stop us from pursuing our hopes and dreams.

She specifically made them easy to read so children can easily understand and relate to them with ease and self-awareness.

Through Karol’s endearingly written books, we are poignantly reminded of an incredible female role model for women and girls and of the life lessons the teaches us including altruism, compassion, and dignity. In short, it motivates and inspire us to reach our potential that can sometimes be hidden in our own insecurities and self-doubt.

These books should be a must read because not only do they encourage young people to gain a deeper sense of appreciation for acts of selflessness, but teach us that if our faith never waivers we can accomplish anything, and that we should always be able to lean on one another especially in the darkest of times.

Karol emphasizes how Harriet Tubman is the essence of self-love. Because she loved herself in a healthy way, validating her self-worth, Harriet was able to muster up the courage to not only defy the inhumanity of being a slave, but to rescue others leading them to freedom and safety as well.

Karol’s hope is that these impactful books, honoring the indomitable spirit of Harriet Tubman, will teach us self-acceptance and the importance of embracing all sides of ourselves including being perfectly imperfect.

Besides her books, Karol is also a Certified Emotion Code practitioner holistic healer, helping us release lifelong trapped emotions that may be negatively affecting our mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Through the Emotion Code, we can overcome any trauma that may have us gutted and unable to live our lives to the fullest. Karol guides us to find healing using this powerful and evidence-based technique so life becomes more joyful, abundant, and purposeful.

Karol’s life’s work teaches us that acts of compassion not only benefit others but foster self-love and fulfillment.

She is dedicated to help women and girls heal themselves and improve their lives while continuing to carry on the Harriet Tubman legacy.

Close Up Radio will feature Karol V. Brown in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday March 5th at 1:00 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit https://karolvbrown.com/

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno