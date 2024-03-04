Internationally recognized angler to appear in Toronto
Bestselling author, award-winning lure designer, and acclaimed musky expert Steven Paul to present at the World’s Largest Muskie Expo on April 13, 2024KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally recognized musky expert Steven Paul has been tapped to appear at this year’s Muskie Odyssey 2024 in Toronto as this year’s keynote speaker. The world’s largest muskie expo, Muskie Odyssey 2024, presented by Muskies Canada, will take place in Toronto on April 13-14, 2024.
One of the world’s most influential and recognizable musky experts, Steven Paul is a professional, single-species musky guide, an international award-winning lure designer, a popular podcast host, and an internationally sought-after speaker and presenter on all things musky. A third-generation musky angler who currently holds Tennessee’s state musky record, Paul is the author of the best-selling Next Level Musky Fishing.
Paul, who is slated as a key presenter at this year’s conference, will lead an in-depth seminar on April 13 2024 from 1:00 until 3:00 PM, where he will address such topics as: the how—and the why—of landing these highly-pursued predators; the tried-and-true tenets of trolling; mind-blowing structure strategies; effectively and strategically using technology; incredible insights on musky behavior, understanding weather and water, demystifying moon phases, and more.
Paul commented, “I am honored to appear as the keynote speaker for this year’s Muskie Odyssey. Muskie Odyssey is an incredibly important event in the industry, and I look forward to the opportunity to interact with some of the most dedicated musky anglers in the world.”
A weekend-long event, which will take place at the Delta Toronto Airport & Conference Center (655 Dixon Road), Muskie Odyssey 2024 will feature over 100 vendors, seminars, a live auction, and a swap zone. Attracting an audience of thousands of avid musky anglers, Musky Odyssey 2024 is regarded as the word’s preeminent musky expo.
Muskies Canada (www.muskiescanada.ca) was founded in 1978 and incorporated in 1981. Muskies Canada has 13 Canadian chapters and boasts an international membership.
