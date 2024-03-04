Lukin Center Announces Key Executive Promotions
In a strategic move to reinforce their leadership team, the Lukin Center announces the promotion of two of its outstanding professionals to executive roles.HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lukin Center, a leading provider of psychotherapy services in Northern New Jersey, is delighted to announce the promotion of Ami P. Kang, LCSW, to the dual roles of Creative Director and Assistant Clinical Director, and Gabrielle Milani, MPH, R-DMT, LCAT, to Executive Director and Director of the Create Arts Program. These promotions are a result of their dedication, expertise, and innovative vision of delivering exceptional mental health care.
Ami Patel Kang has been with the Lukin Center for several years, providing therapy for adults, and couples with a variety of concerns, including relationship issues, trauma, anxiety, and mood disorders. Her evidence-based, client-centered approach marries cognitive-behavioral and attachment-based therapies tailored to individual client needs. Kang's work as the Assistant Director of the Couples Counseling Program has also been pivotal in fostering the growth and development of this essential service.
In her new capacity, Kang will continue to oversee the clinical direction of the center's programs, with a particular focus on enhancing the couples counseling services. Her role as Creative Director will also expand, allowing her to steer the Lukin Center's outreach and marketing efforts with an even greater emphasis on community engagement and brand development.
Gabrielle Milani, an esteemed member of the Lukin Center, has been leading the charge in clinical outreach and engagement, solidifying the Lukin Center's relationships within the New Jersey and New York communities. A licensed Creative Arts Therapist and a registered dance/movement therapist, Milani's unique therapeutic approach has significantly contributed to the center's diverse treatment offerings.
Milani's promotion to Executive Director will empower her to further develop the Lukin Center's outreach programs, focusing on creating and nurturing partnerships with local organizations, businesses, and institutions. Her commitment to business development and her expertise in creative arts therapy will continue to shape the Lukin Center's innovative approach to mental health treatment and community involvement.
These promotions reflect the Lukin Center's commitment to leadership excellence and its core mission of providing the highest quality mental health services. The extensive experience and professional achievements of both Kang and Milani ensure that the Lukin Center will continue to lead with compassion, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to community health.
As Lukin Center looks forward to a new chapter of growth and service, it remains dedicated to its founding principles of evidence-based treatment, individualized care, and community engagement. The promotions of Kang and Milani are not just a recognition of their invaluable contributions but also a step towards strengthening the center's capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its clients.
About Lukin Center
The Lukin Center for Psychotherapy is a premier mental health practice in Northern New Jersey, renowned for its individualized, evidence-based treatment. Founded in 2014 by Drs. Konstantin Lukin and Paula Yanes-Lukin, the center has grown to multiple locations, serving a diverse clientele with a range of mental health services. The Lukin Center's team of highly skilled clinicians is committed to lifelong learning, ensuring the delivery of the most current and effective therapies. Through its extensive community engagement and event sponsorships, the Lukin Center is dedicated to enhancing mental health awareness, fostering resilience, and improving the well-being of the communities it serves.
