Rescued Hiker Mt. Major, Alton

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

603-744-5470

March 4, 2024

Alton, NH – On Sunday, March 3, at approximately 7:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a stranded hiker on Mt. Major in Alton. Vaughn Roy, 56-years-old from Dover, NH, was hiking Mt. Major and was descending the Boulder loop trail when his headlamp stopped working. Roy attempted to use his cell phone’s flashlight, but when his battery read 4%, he called 911 for assistance. Roy was not prepared to spend the night and it was determined to send rescuers to his location to provide a headlamp and escort him to the trailhead parking area where his vehicle was parked.

Conservation Officers along with member of Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) hiked approximately 2.5 miles to his location and provided him with a headlamp. They escorted Roy back to the trailhead parking area arriving at 10:45 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency, which relies heavily on volunteer rescue groups to complete search and rescue missions in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.

No further information available at this time.