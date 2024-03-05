Ad Tech Company ElToro.com Announces The Launch Of Its New Digital Marketing Portal, Gen3
Gen3 is a Robust, Self-Supporting, Client-Facing Ad Tech Portal that Simplifies Launching Digital Marketing Campaigns
The launch of Gen3 marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to revolutionizing the ad tech industry.”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El Toro, the advertising technology company based in Louisville, KY, announced today the upcoming launch of its revolutionary digital advertising portal, Gen3. The new client-facing portal will allow clients to design their own creatives, create audience segments, display digital advertisements to those specific segments, and keep clients informed with new reporting features.
— Stacy Griggs, CEO
Gen3 is a complete overhaul from previous portal versions and features a new knowledge base with detailed articles, FAQs, and best practices. This new ad tech system is designed to allow for comprehensive support and enhance the user experience at every step. To facilitate ease of use, each tool in Gen3 is accompanied by a 1-2 minute instructional video guiding clients through the campaign-creation process.
El Toro clients will be introduced to six improved self-service features: audience-first campaigns, creative generator, improved asset management, updated reporting metrics, and global search. These advancements ensure that clients can access all the latest tools and campaign options at their fingertips without feeling overwhelmed.
•Near Instant Audience Matching
El Toro stands apart with its lightning-fast audience matching and generation capabilities. While other ad tech companies typically need seven to ten days for this process, El Toro revolutionizes the landscape by delivering same-day or next-day results.
•Audience-first Campaign
Creating campaigns to reach a target audience effectively is now more streamlined. El Toroʼs Audience-first Campaign feature offers enhanced accessibility and integration within the portal, enabling clients to understand better and target their audience for the perfect campaign.
•Creative Generator
For clients who lack a creative department, the Creative Generator assists in designing polished banner ads in just a few clicks, generating the top five most popular banner sizes within minutes.
•Better Asset Management
Uploading and managing creative files becomes easier. El Toro has optimized its Asset Management system, allowing for more efficient organization and management of audience and creative files within and outside of campaigns.
•Updated Reporting Metrics
El Toro has introduced two simplified metrics: Campaign Health and Campaign Performance. Campaign Health allows clients to see their campaign's budget, spending, days left, impressions served, targets served, and pace status. Campaign Performance allows clients to select an order line and view or download reports.
•Filtered Searching
Global searching with filters is now a significant time saver! Unlike the current portal, which allows global searches without filters, El Toroʼs Filtered Searching allows clients to search based on predefined categories or filter results such as audiences, creatives, order lines, and campaigns.
The new, full-featured client-facing portal will launch on March 18, 2024. Existing clients will experience a seamless migration experience, with the assurance that all their previous data from our current portal will be preserved. This transition is designed to be smooth and efficient, ensuring continuity and enhanced functionality for all users.
About El Toro IP Targeting:
El Toro is the global leader in IP Targeting technology for accurate, measurable, and trusted results that matter. In 2013, El Toro invented and patented a unique series of technologies that tie IP addresses to their location of origin, allowing B2B and B2C marketers to programmatically serve digital ads to the exact individuals of their choosing. El Toroʼs 100% Cookieless IP Targeting technology is rich with targeting, analytics, filters, and petabytes of data to help marketers optimize ad spending budgets, identify one-to-one conversions, and calculate an actual return on investment (ROI). For more information, please visit https://eltoro.com.
