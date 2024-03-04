Westbrooke Associates Raises the Bar with BROSKI Whisky Debut
Westbrooke Associates introduces its latest venture—BROSKI Whisky Ltd. BROSKI is set to redefine the whisky market.
Our unique selling point lies in the fact that we don't just offer a drink, but an experience.”CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM , March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westbrooke Associates, founded by independent specialist brokers and compliance executives, proudly presents its latest investment venture—BROSKI Whisky Ltd. BROSKI is a groundbreaking addition to the whisky market. The brand plans to redefine the traditional labels lingering on your shelf.
— Bradley Yarrington, Founder & CEO For BROSKI Whisky Ltd.
Passionate sommelier, entrepreneur and renowned visionary, Bradley Yarrington has developed a whisky that the market has been longing for. Enter BROSKI! The modern whisky shake-up is crafted to bridge the gap between style and substance, offering a premium blended whisky with an equally captivating aesthetic.
As the official agent for BROSKI Whisky, Westbrooke Associates, with offices in Gibraltar's financial district and the United Kingdom, brings over 200 years of industry expertise to the table. Specialising in identifying sectors least sensitive to economic cycles, Westbrooke Associates assists investors in constructing resilient portfolios designed to weather market fluctuations.
Providing a whisky experience that incorporates modern aesthetics and minimalistic design, BROSKI blended Scotch whisky radiates a stylish and trendy essence. As such, BROSKI will disrupt the whisky market by appealing to a younger generation seeking a contemporary brand that exudes style and trendiness.
Set to redefine the conventional image of whisky by breaking away from the outdated and unappealing aesthetics of traditional brands, it’s estimated that people aged 20 to 45 now constitute 48% of the global consumer base. This demographic holds substantial purchasing power, accounting for over $140 billion in global spending, presenting a significant target audience for this new Scotch whisky brand.
BROSKI's founder, Bradley Yarrington, pours excellence by bringing over 15 years of industry experience and delivering his intuitive hands-on know-how. Having successfully founded Brosé Wine Ltd., a globally recognised brand, Bradley's track record in creating and scaling alcohol brands positions BROSKI for significant market impact. Moreover, his entrepreneurial journey, from founding his marketing agency to securing luxury stockists for Brosé Wine, showcases a trajectory of success.
Bradley says:
“BROSKI Whisky is not just any whisky; it caters to the sophisticated tastes of those who appreciate quality and refinement. Our unique selling point lies in the fact that we don't just offer a drink, but an experience. BROSKI Whisky is carefully crafted to provide a smooth and rich taste that can be enjoyed on its own or in cocktails.”
The stunning freshwater lake located in Scotland, Loch Lomond plays a crucial role in BROSKI’s production. The water from the lake is used in the distillation process, imparting unique characteristics and making it an exceptionally smooth, full-bodied and easy-drinking spirit. Matured in the finest oak casks, this blended Scotch whisky delivers a burst of sweet honey and citrus notes with a gentle hint of smoke on the finish.
With plans for expansion, including merchandise and innovative product lines, BROSKI's distinctive approach will redefine the whisky market, capturing the essence of uniqueness and modernity as it targets a fresh and vibrant demographic.
BROSKI presents an HMRC-approved SEIS investment opportunity through the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS). Investors supporting early-stage companies like BROSKI can benefit from seriously significant tax advantages. Including, up to 50% income tax relief, exemptions on capital gains tax, IHT and Loss Relief—all designed to minimise the investor's financial risk.
Reporting a record year for SEIS investments, HMRC’s National Statistics publication announced that the government back scheme experienced remarkable growth in 2021-22, reaching a 16% rise compared to the previous year with a total of £205 million.
Now onboarding investments starting from £5,000, Westbrooke Associates invites professional investors to capitalise and massively benefit from securing early shares in BROSKI Whisky.
For further details on this exciting investment opportunity or to request the Information Memorandum please visit www.westbrookeassociates.com or call 0203 745 0294.
