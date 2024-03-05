Louisville Chiropractor Hosts Annual Giveaway Event for Brain Injury Awareness Month
500 Bike helmets will be given away to 500 kids on Helmet Day, March 23rdLOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Brain Injury Awareness Month this March, Dr. Patrick Lowe of Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness is hosting their fourth annual Helmet Day giveaway on Saturday, March 23rd, from 9 am to 12 pm at their Louisville office. This free community event aims to spread awareness and education about brain injury prevention while giving away bicycle helmets to local children.
"With warmer weather approaching, we see more kids out riding bikes in our neighborhood," said Dr. Lowe. "We want to make sure they're protected in case of accidents. A properly fitted bicycle helmet can reduce the risk of head injury by up to 85 percent."
Staff will be on hand to custom-fit each child with a helmet that meets U.S. CPSC safety standards. In addition to the giveaway, Helmet Day will also feature family-friendly activities like free chair massages, vendor booths, prize drawings, and brain injury prevention education.
"Traumatic brain injuries affect over 3 million Americans each year. The good news is that the proper use of helmets can prevent many of these injuries," said Dr. Lowe. "We started Helmet Day seven years ago when we realized many kids in our community lacked access to safe helmets. We're proud to continue this annual tradition of equipping kids while raising awareness around injury prevention."
The event corresponds with the National Brain Injury Association's Brain Injury Awareness Month each March. Helmet Day offers an opportunity for the chiropractic office to give back while educating families on protecting their health and preventing accidents.
Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness has provided chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression therapy, laser therapy and exercise rehab to Louisville-area families. Its team of professionals takes an integrative approach to whole-person health and wellness for patients of all ages.
Helmet Day 2024 will take place rain or shine on Saturday, March 23rd, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm in the Lowe Chiropractic & Wellness office, located at 10306 Shelbyville Road. The free event is open to the public, and families are encouraged to stop by anytime during event hours to receive a fitted helmet for their child, courtesy of Dr. Lowe and staff.
To volunteer at or participate in the event and for more information, contact Alex Smith at 502-245-7334 or alexf@lowechiro.com
