Las Vegas Cosmetic Dentist Announces New Summerlin Office Location
Cosmetic dentist Joseph Willardsen, DDS unveils True Dentistry’s newest office location in the Summerlin community.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph Willardsen, DDS, a cosmetic dentist in Las Vegas, his managing partner Kelsey Berard, and his talented associate dentists at True Dentistry are announcing the opening of their new Summerlin office. In addition to their Southwest office, Dr. Willardsen says he and his fellow dentists are able to serve even more patients in Las Vegas and surrounding communities with treatments designed to enhance both oral health and smile aesthetics.
Dr. Willardsen wanted to ensure that the Summerlin office created a warm and welcoming environment for patients the second they walked through the door. He’s proud of the facility’s clean and sleek decor, as well as the modern touches and elevated experience. Dr. Willardsen also notes that, along with the state-of-the-art technology that has become an integral part of his practice, patients can safely and effectively receive dental treatments from a broad spectrum of options, including Invisalign®, porcelain veneers, and tooth-colored fillings.
The address for True Dentistry’s new Summerlin location is:
2085 Village Center Circle 140
Las Vegas, NV 89134
At True Dentistry’s Summerlin-area location, the practice’s priorities continue to be on the patient experience, as well as providing quality dentistry results from innovative dental techniques. Along with the many advanced cosmetic dentistry options available at the practice, Dr. Willardsen notes that he and his caring team also offer a full array of reconstructive and preventive dental care treatments. As with the practice’s other office location in Las Vegas, Dr. Willardsen says the ultimate goal is to provide patients with the latest treatment techniques, long-lasting results, and new reasons to smile.
About Joseph G. Willardsen, DDS
Dr. Joseph Willardsen leads the team of dentists at True Dentistry and has served as the Miss Nevada USA pageant’s official cosmetic and reconstructive dentist. While attending Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in California, Dr. Willardsen trained in procedures including Invisalign®. He also completed specialty training at the renowned Las Vegas Institute. In addition, Dr. Willardsen is a graduate of Arrowhead International and Occlusion Connections, and he is a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. He is also trained in biomimetic dentistry and highly sought after for smile makeovers. Dr. Willardsen is available for interview upon request.
For more information about True Dentistry, please visit truedentistry.com, facebook.com/TrueDentistryJoeWillardsenDDS, or @truedentistry on Instagram.
To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.truedentistry.com/practice-news/las-vegas-cosmetic-dentist-announces-new-summerlin-office-location/
True Dentistry
Summerlin Location
(702) 256-6001
Southwest Location
9061 W. Post Road
Las Vegas, NV 89148
(702)434-4800
