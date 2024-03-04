Arbor Law Announce Transactional Support in Emerging Markets to Help Businesses Expand

London, United Kingdom – Arbor Law, a leading law firm specialising in providing adapted legal support for legal teams and businesses, is pleased to announce its transactional law support planned to help expanding businesses seeking investment law expertise and transactional support in emerging markets.

From increasing the flow of capital investment and opportunity in emerging markets to combining investing for profit with purpose, the transactional support offered by the experienced team of lawyers at Arbor Law assists expanding businesses in achieving their unique objectives.

“At Arbor Law, we have a team of dedicated investment lawyers who specialise in emerging markets and impact investment law,” said a spokesperson for Arbor Law. “Our team have worked in international law firms and legal teams for emerging market companies and impact investors. We have the industry and sector knowledge to help you understand your legal requirements as you expand your business.”

The rising importance of sustainable and socially responsible investing in both developed and emerging markets has created a significant demand for legal expertise. From drafting capital raising strategies to taking responsibility for acquisitions and mergers, the highly rated investment fund lawyers at Arbor Law can advise businesses through the process of impact investment, bringing lasting social and environmental returns and helping them meet their objectives and social responsibility.

With a comprehensive understanding of the political, cultural, and business environment in emerging markets, Arbor Law’s emerging markets and impact investment lawyers offer a range of legal services tailored to the challenges and opportunities of doing business in emerging markets and working with impact investors. These include:

Capital raising strategies and regulation

Deal structuring

Mergers and acquisitions

Banking and finance

Joint ventures and strategic alliances

Corporate governance and compliance

Impact measurement and evaluation

Dispute resolution

Advice to NGOs and non-profits

Family office support (both legal advice and project support) to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI), entrepreneurs and their local professional support networks.

Additionally, as part of its transactional law support, the London law firm will help businesses to confidently traverse the opportunities and challenges that come with looking at emerging markets for potential growth openings, as well as provide support in understanding the regulations around growing consumer markets and the legal requirements around sustainable developments.

To get specialist advice on emerging markets and learn more about how Arbor Law can guide businesses through the legal requirements of impact investment, potential clients can complete the contact form on the law firm’s website or give the professional team a call today.

About Arbor Law

Arbor Law is a leading law firm specialising in providing expert legal counsel and transactional support to businesses operating in emerging markets. With a focus on investment law and regulatory compliance, Arbor Law assists clients in navigating complex legal landscapes and achieving their business objectives.

