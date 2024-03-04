Westminster Barrack / Multiple Charges

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B1001606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Joseph Galusha                          

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 03/02/24 / 12:23 am

INCIDENT LOCATION: Reading, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with access to emergency services, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Jacob Waters                                            

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/02/24, at approximately 12:23 am, the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks, received a report of a domestic assault incident that occurred at a residence in the town of Reading, Vermont. Through the investigation Troopers found probable cause to arrest Jacob Waters for Domestic Assault, Interference with access to emergency services and Reckless Endangerment. Waters was cited to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Windsor County Criminal Division on 03/04/2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges and was held on $1000.00 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  03/04/24 / 12:30          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $1000.00

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

