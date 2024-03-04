Westminster Barrack / Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B1001606
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/02/24 / 12:23 am
INCIDENT LOCATION: Reading, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Interference with access to emergency services, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Jacob Waters
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/02/24, at approximately 12:23 am, the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks, received a report of a domestic assault incident that occurred at a residence in the town of Reading, Vermont. Through the investigation Troopers found probable cause to arrest Jacob Waters for Domestic Assault, Interference with access to emergency services and Reckless Endangerment. Waters was cited to appear in the Vermont Superior Court Windsor County Criminal Division on 03/04/2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges and was held on $1000.00 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/04/24 / 12:30
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $1000.00
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.