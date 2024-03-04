Bridge Work Scheduled to Begin on Interstate 29 near Beresford

For Immediate Release: Monday, March 4, 2024

BERESFORD, S.D. – On Monday, March 11, 2024, bridge work is scheduled to begin on the 300th Street bridge overpass on Interstate 29 two miles south of Beresford. The project will include Interstate median crossover construction, approach grading, and structure replacement for the structure located at 300th Street over I-29. Lane closures, with temporary speed limit reductions, will be used to move traffic through the work zone on I-29. Motorists can expect delays during these times.

For this reconstruction project, 300th Street will be closed. During the closure, motorists will be directed to the signed detour route on Greenfield Road, 302nd Street, and 471st Avenue. Access to residences and property adjacent to the construction project will be maintained for local traffic.

The contractor on the $6.6 million project is Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is June 2025.

