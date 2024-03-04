Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,513 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,886 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closures Planned on Interstate 90 near Brandon

For Immediate Release:  Friday, March 1, 2024

Contact:  Jared Pfaff, Engineer Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Monday, March 4, 2024, westbound and eastbound lane closures are planned on Interstate 90 near Brandon, exit 406. Lane closures, which will be placed as road conditions allow, are scheduled to be in effect from Monday, March 4, 2024, through Friday, March 22, 2024.

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers adjacent to the driving lanes and to slow down through the work zone. The lane closures are necessary for utility relocations in advance of the 2024 Brandon interchange reconstruction project.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Lane Closures Planned on Interstate 90 near Brandon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more