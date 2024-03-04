Lane Closures Planned on Interstate 90 near Brandon

For Immediate Release: Friday, March 1, 2024

Contact: Jared Pfaff, Engineer Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Starting Monday, March 4, 2024, westbound and eastbound lane closures are planned on Interstate 90 near Brandon, exit 406. Lane closures, which will be placed as road conditions allow, are scheduled to be in effect from Monday, March 4, 2024, through Friday, March 22, 2024.

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of workers adjacent to the driving lanes and to slow down through the work zone. The lane closures are necessary for utility relocations in advance of the 2024 Brandon interchange reconstruction project.



