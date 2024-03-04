Bridge Work Scheduled to Begin on Interstate 29 near Elk Point

For Immediate Release: Monday, March 4, 2024

Contact: Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or Cooper Kuchta, 605-668-2929

ELK POINT, S.D. – On Monday, March 18, 2024, bridge work is scheduled to begin on Interstate 29 at exit 18 near Elk Point. The project includes approach pavement repair, bridge deck replacement, bridge deck chip seal, and berm protection at the structures located on I-29 at exit 18 and the Interstate railroad bridges located just north of exit 18. Lane closures, with temporary speed limit reductions, will be used to move traffic through the work zones. Motorists can expect delays during these times.

This work is part of another project that will take place later this summer on the overpass at exit one near Dakota Dunes.

The contractor on the $4.5 million project is Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is Nov. 1, 2024.

