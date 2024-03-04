Snowmobiler Dies in Pittsburg

CONTACT:

March 4, 2024

Pittsburg, NH – On the afternoon of Friday, March 1, 2024, a 64-year-old New Hampshire man died while snowmobiling in the area of Diamond Ridge.

At approximately 1:47 p.m., rescue personnel received call regarding a snowmobiler who was not breathing. The call came in via both a text message to 911 and a personal locator beacon activation with location GPS coordinates. Rescuers from the Pittsburg Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers all responded to the scene on snowmobiles upon receiving the call.

Upon arrival, rescuers found that CPR was in progress, being administered by the patient’s riding companions and good Samaritans who had stopped to help. Life saving measures continued for over an hour, but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 3:00 p.m.

An investigation into this tragic event is ongoing. Authorities did learn that the victim had come to Pittsburg earlier in the day with a group of coworkers. The group had rented snowmobiles from a local business and had gone for an afternoon ride. At approximately 1:45 p.m., the victim was seen tipping his snowmobile on its side after having some difficulty navigating a turn at a slow speed. Several of his riding companions came to his aid within seconds but immediately found him to be unresponsive. Investigators believe that the victim likely suffered a medical emergency at the time of the incident and are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office on the investigation.

At this time the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his family. Conservation Officers would like to thank the many professionals, volunteers, and members of the public who did all that they could to try and help the victim in his time of need.