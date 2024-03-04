UM, Sinopharm establish cooperation in biomedical sciences

MACAU, March 4 - To support the Macao SAR Government’s ‘1+4’ strategy for economic diversification and promote the development of the ‘big health’ industry in Macao, the University of Macau (UM) and China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) signed a strategic cooperation agreement in health on 26 February. Both parties hope to promote the commercialisation of UM’s research results through closer industry-academia collaboration, thereby boosting the strategic technological capabilities of Macao and Hengqin in the field of biomedical sciences and health.

A delegation led by Liu Jingzhen, chairman of Sinopharm, visited UM on 26 February and was warmly received by UM Rector Yonghua Song and Vice Rector Xu Jian. The delegation comprised senior executives from Sinopharm, as well as representatives from its subsidiaries specialising in Chinese medicine, biopharmaceuticals, chemical pharmaceuticals, and aesthetic medicine. Song gave the delegation an overview of UM’s development, strengths, and future development plans, as well as its development direction and achievements in the fields of health sciences and Chinese medicine in recent years. He said that the university attaches great importance to cooperation with Sinopharm and will make every effort to facilitate the cooperation process.

In addition, UM and Sinopharm signed a strategic cooperation agreement in health. According to the agreement, the two parties, based on the principles of complementarity and common development, will engage in in-depth cooperation in various aspects, including establishing joint laboratories, conducting joint translational research, commercialising research results, and enhancing the cultivation of health professionals.

The Sinopharm delegation visited the State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine and the laboratories of the Faculty of Health Sciences, followed by a meeting. During the meeting, UM professors presented seven research results in healthcare, anti-cancer, aesthetic medicine and reagents based on previous meetings and discussions between the two parties. Representatives of Sinopharm’s subsidiaries, namely China National Biotec Group Co Ltd, China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd, and Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, also gave an overview of their respective company profiles, their intention to cooperate with UM, and the cooperation model.

Sinopharm is a state-owned enterprise directly managed by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council. It is mainly engaged in the life and health sector and serves the Healthy China strategy. The group holds a leading position globally in terms of scale, profitability, and comprehensive strength within the industry.

Members of the Sinopharm delegation also included Hu Jianwei, deputy general manager (daily operations) of Sinopharm; Dong Zenghe and Jin Bin, deputy general managers of Sinopharm; Zhang Yuntao, chief scientist of Sinopharm and vice president of China National Biotec Group Co Ltd; Zhou Song, chairman of China Sinopharm International Corporation; Chen Yinglong, chairman of China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd; Ni Feng, vice president of Shanghai Shyndec Pharmaceutical Co Ltd; Yu Min, chairman of Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd; and Lan Qingshan, vice president of China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd.