InventionHome® Inventors Create Absorbent Towel Designed to Soak Up Water that Accumulates Around a Bathroom Sink
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gwendolyn and Thomas M. of Dale City, VA are the creators of the SincTowel, a decorative towel designed to eliminate water splatter or buildup around the bathroom sink countertop, preventing clothing from getting wet when leaning into the sink. The towel is comprised of two layers of terry cloth material with a U-shaped opening in the middle.
There is a string weight in the U-opening to weigh the towel down and prevent it from sliding off the counter. The towel can also be hung on a hook to dry by the attached loops at the top. The towel may be secured to the sink area using hook and loop fasteners. The towel helps keep the counter area clean and dry while providing a soft cushioned area for the lower arms and elbows. Users can choose from a large variety of color and design options to accommodate all needs and preferences or to accommodate a specific aesthetic in the bathroom.
The market for bathroom towels and other common bathroom accessories is vast, dynamic, and influenced by several factors like home décor trends, the hospitality industry, material and quality, and customization options. Most hand towels are hung on a rack near the sink; however, there is a severe lack of towels shaped for covering the sink countertop. People are left to lean over the sink and risk getting their clothing wet by leaning on the countertop. An effective solution is required, and the SincTowel is versatile, offering an effective method of absorbing all water and liquid that leaks onto the countertop. Users can customize the SincTowel to suit their needs and still maintain the optimal protection needed to keep clothing dry while using the bathroom sink.
Gwendolyn and Thomas were issued their Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their SincTowel product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the SincTowel can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
