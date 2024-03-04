Maine DOE Seeks Participants for Climate Education Action Plan Task Force

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) wants your help designing the future of climate education in Maine. If you are a teacher, student or young adult (under 30), school administrator, or education partner, consider filling out the interest form below to be a part of the Maine DOE Climate Education Action Plan Task Force.

Based on a recommendation from the Maine Climate Council, this task force will bring together stakeholders from across the state with a wide range of perspectives. The task force will discuss the challenges facing climate education in public pre-K – 12 schools and develop an action-oriented plan for stakeholders to address those challenges. The action plan will focus on curriculum, resources, plans, and policies that might be restructured, supported, or built.

This work will build upon the work of the Maine Climate Council, the Maine Environmental Literacy Plan, and other state work throughout the country. This process will be public, and there will be several opportunities for comment and feedback for anyone not on the taskforce to contribute to the work.

The Basics:

The task force will be comprised of 20-25 stakeholders from throughout the state of Maine and serving in a variety of roles: teacher, school/district leadership, partner organizations such as community-based nonprofits, workforce development, and youth. Stakeholders will be selected based on a breadth of perspectives including region and role.

This task force will meet seven times from early April to early June. The schedule is detailed below.

Outcomes:

4-6 defined and detailed challenges/goals with 2-5 action steps for each goal for stakeholders to undertake within a defined timeline.

Published as the Maine Climate Education Action Plan (3-5 pages)

4-year timeline for climate education action for a variety of stakeholders.

Timeline:

Date Time Location Tuesday, April 9th 3:30 – 5:00 pm Virtual Tuesday, April 23rd 9:00 am – 3:00 pm In Person – Augusta Monday, May 6th 3:30 – 5:00 pm Virtual Monday, May 20th 3:30 – 5:00 pm Virtual Tuesday, May 28th 3:30 – 5:00 pm Virtual Tuesday, June 4th 9:00 am – 3:00 pm In Person – Augusta To be determined 3:30 – 5:00 pm Virtual

For more information as well as updates before and during this process, please visit this link: Climate Education Action Taskforce and Plan | Department of Education (maine.gov)