Reminder: Regional School Calendar Coordination Between SAUs and CTEs

As a reminder, Regional School Calendars are due by June 1, 2024 for school administrative units (SAU) and private schools, approved for tuition purposes, in coordination with their local secondary career and technical education (CTE) school. This requirement is part of Public Law 2011, Chapter 686 to promote collaboration among local school administrative units that may benefit from inter-administrative unit collaboration beyond CTE.

For school year 2024-25, both regional school calendars and individual calendars for each school administrative unit must be submitted by the director of the local CTE Center/Region to the Maine Department of Education (DOE) no later than June 1, 2024, for a decision on approval by July 12, 2024.

Guidance and templates or Regional School Calendars can be accessed electronically on the Maine DOE website.

Given the coordination required to fulfill this law, the Maine DOE recommends that SAUs initiate discussions as soon as possible, including representatives from all affected secondary schools and their associated career and technical education center or region.

Please visit the Maine DOE Website for more information, including guidance, instructions, templates, a waiver process, and a link to the complete law.

Further questions should be directed to Emily Doughty emily.doughty@maine.gov at 207-592-0314 or Dwight Littlefield dwight.a.littlefield@maine.gov at 207- 441-8927.

