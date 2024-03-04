Conscious Investor Growth Summit Unveils Exclusive Weekend Offer, Backed by Leading Sponsors

This year, the summit is supported by three distinguished sponsors, known for their innovation and leadership in their respective industries.

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Conscious Investor Growth Summit, the leading event for sustainable and ethical investment practices, today announced an exclusive weekend offer for attendees, alongside the reveal of its top-tier sponsors for this year's event.

Scheduled for March 8th - 10th, the summit is set to offer attendees a comprehensive Saturday and Sunday experience for $350, featuring expert-led sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities aimed at investors committed to making a positive impact.

This year, the summit is supported by three distinguished sponsors, known for their innovation and leadership in their respective industries:

-REI Print Mail, a renowned provider of customized direct mail solutions for real estate investors, brings its expertise in targeted marketing to the summit.

-Wholebody Wellness Aesthetics, a leader in holistic health and wellness services, aligns with the summit’s focus on well-being and sustainable success.

-Directed IRA by Directed Trust Company, specialists in self-directed IRAs, offers attendees insights into diversifying retirement investments with alternative assets.

The partnership with these sponsors underscores the summit's commitment to providing a platform for learning, networking, and growth, centered around conscious investment practices.

"The support of REI Print Mail, Wholebody Wellness Aesthetics, and Directed IRA by Directed Trust Company is instrumental in bringing the Conscious Investor Growth Summit to life," said [Organizer’s Name], the event organizer. "Their involvement ensures our attendees have access to a wealth of knowledge and resources, making this weekend experience truly invaluable."

The Conscious Investor Growth Summit is an essential event for investors looking to navigate the intersection of ethical investment and profitability. With limited spots available, prospective attendees are encouraged to secure their registration early.

For more information on the summit and to register, visit www.consciousinvestorgrowthsummit.com.

About the Conscious Investor Growth Summit:

The Conscious Investor Growth Summit is the premier platform for investors seeking to align their investment strategies with their values. The event features a lineup of expert speakers, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities designed to empower participants with the tools and knowledge for conscious investing.