InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Multifunctional Exercise Machine for Targeted Muscle Group Workouts
EINPresswire.com/ -- Yhasmenda B. of Harperwoods, MI is the creator of the Pedal Force, an improved exercise tool designed to work out both the lower and upper body muscles. Users can grip several handles and utilize stirrups to perform different types of exercises for building strength, losing weight, and more. The equipment is comprised of a steel frame and track system, along with several gripping handles. Several stirrups are included to accommodate the user’s feet. The body section simulates the action of climbing a ladder.
The device can be adjusted for low and high impact workouts. The lateral track with a cushion supports the back while laying down for a more comfortable workout. When not in use, the system can be folded and disassembled with ease for storage and transportation. The device can be used by both children and adults as an efficient exercise tool. Overall, the system enables users to perform different types of exercise routines to target muscles in specific areas, typically unavailable with standard equipment.
The market for exercise equipment has been experiencing significant growth since the COVID-19 pandemic had led to increased demand for home fitness solutions as people looked for ways to stay active while gyms were temporarily closed or operating under restrictions. This surge in demand had resulted in higher sales for various types of exercise equipment, including home gym setups, fitness trackers, and much more. High-impact workouts, such as HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), plyometrics, and various cardio exercises, are also gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts. Most exercise equipment is used to workout only one or a couple muscle groups simultaneously; however, the versatility offered by the Pedal Force is an innovation that would significantly enhance any fitness manufacturer’s product line.
Yhasmenda filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Pedal Force product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Pedal Force can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
