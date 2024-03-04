Training webinar on the use of Scientific Explorer in scientific advice regulatory procedures, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 3 April 2024, 11:30 (CEST) to 12 April 2024, 14:00 (CEST)

Scientific Explorer is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled knowledge mining solution for EU regulators. Scientific Explorer simplifies the daily work of the Network’s scientific staff involved in regulatory assessments by enabling easy, focused and precise searching of regulatory and scientific information. With Scientific Explorer, users gain access to relevant scientific information that supports regulatory decision making, improving efficiency in regulatory procedures and increasing the quality and consistency of scientific outputs.

The first release of the Scientific Explorer is dedicated to scientific advice procedures for medicinal products for human use. The solution was launched on 4 March 2024 and is now available for use by staff of the European Medicines Regulatory Network involved in scientific advice procedures.

During the first webinar on 3 April 2024 participants will learn how to use the basic search in Scientific Explorer and how to work with search results.

The webinar on 12 April 2024 will focus on advanced search, the implementation of AI and will explain what data are available within the tool.