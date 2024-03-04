Kelly Redmond Joins African American Board Leadership Institute as President and CEO
Kelly Redmond has a long-term history of impacting diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice in governance and leadership.
I fundamentally believe investing in and expanding the decision-making power of cross sector Black leadership is critical to restoring the heart and soul of America.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The African American Board Leadership Institute (AABLI) has selected Kelly Redmond as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.
Redmond is passionate about building a beloved community, impacting systemic change, advancing Black equity, leadership development, cross sector strategic partnerships, and building strengths-based cultures.
Over the past 30 years, she has co-led with iconic business, nonprofit, and civil rights luminaries both locally and nationally. She has been an impactful leader in nonprofit management, government and political leadership, and philanthropy.
Ebony Magazine recognized Kelly Redmond as one of “30 Leaders of the Future Under 30.” She was lauded the youngest alumnae and first African American to receive the Drake University Young Alumni Achievement Award. She earned an MBA in finance at Clark Atlanta University in the executive MBA program. Kelly is a proud AABLI Alumna from Cohort 10. She is a graduate fellow of the University of Southern California Center for Social Innovation. Kelly was an executive fellow of America’s Leaders of Change.
“The future of AABLI is brimming with immense opportunities to leverage leadership development to generate transformative impact across the Los Angeles African American community and beyond. Under the visionary leadership of Kelly Redmond, we are profoundly optimistic about expanding the leadership ranks of our community and activating a movement that builds black power and sustains black permanence” remarked Virgil Roberts, Founder and Board Chairman.
Kelly has a long-term history of impacting diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice in governance and leadership. She co-created the National Diversity Trustee Training Program. She has served on the NAACP Image Awards Nominating Committee, Torrey Pines Bank Advisory Board, WXIA-TV. Kelly is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
“The opportunity to lead the AABLI movement fulfills my personal vision and mission of manifesting Dr. Martin Luther King’s beloved community where all are treated with dignity and respect. I fundamentally believe investing in and expanding the decision-making power of cross sector Black leadership is critical to restoring the heart and soul of America,” Redmond emphasized.
Since 2011, AABLI has trained over 1,000 African Americans in board governance, and 300 are actively serving on a broad range of governing boards.
Visit and follow The African American Board Leadership Institute at www.AABLI.org and @theaabli
