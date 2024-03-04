Michalis A. Michael, CEO at DMR, Recognised as a Top 50 Global Thought Leader and Influencer on Predictive Analytics
Michalis A. Michael, CEO at DMR, has been recognised among the Top 50 Global Thought Leaders and Influencers on Predictive Analytics for 2024 by Thinkers360.
I am grateful for this recognition from Thinkers360. Predictive analytics has the potential to transform decision-making processes for businesses. I am committed to helping organisations to use it.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michalis A. Michael, CEO at DMR, has been recognised among the Top 50 Global Thought Leaders and Influencers on Predictive Analytics for 2024 by Thinkers360, a respected research and advisory firm. Thinkers360 has a reputation for identifying influential voices in various fields.
— Michalis A. Michael
This recognition highlights the importance of predictive analytics in today's data-driven world. Michalis's expertise is valued by organisations seeking to navigate challenges and leverage opportunities through data-driven insights.
"I am grateful for this recognition from Thinkers360," said Michalis. "Predictive analytics has the potential to transform decision-making processes for businesses. I am committed to helping organisations harness the power of predictive analytics for their benefit."
Michalis has over two decades of experience in predictive analytics, with a broad understanding across sectors including marketing, sales, finance, and operations.
In addition to his industry experience, Michalis shares his insights as a speaker at conferences and through thought leadership publications, aiming to educate and inspire professionals globally.
At DMR, Michalis leads a team of data scientists, software engineers, researchers and analysts dedicated to assisting clients in unlocking the full potential of their data. Through over 100 proprietary custom AI models and other customised predictive analytics solutions, DMR helps clients identify trends, opportunities, and risks, enabling informed decision-making.
As the demand for predictive analytics continues to grow, DMR remains committed to innovation, striving to deliver actionable insights and drive success for its clients in the ever-evolving landscape of data-driven research.
About DMR
As a leader in the Intelligent Data as a Service (IdaaS) space, DMR is at the forefront of data-driven research, pioneering innovative solutions that empower clients to make informed decisions across marketing, sales, and operations. With proprietary AI technology, including listening247, DMR adds exceptionally precise, actionable, and timely intelligence to unstructured data from any source and language, delivering actionable insights that drive business growth and transformation. For more information about DMR and its innovative solutions, visit DMR's About Us page.
Slavica Dummer
DMR
+447718246880 ext.
sdummer@digital-mr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
listening247 explanatory video - Intelligent data as a Service