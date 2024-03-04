Submit Release
U.S. Extends Tourist and Business Visa Validity to 10 Years for Kyrgyzstani Citizens 

No, you do not need a new visa. If your visa is still valid, you can travel to the United States with your two passports as long as the visa is valid, not damaged, and is the appropriate type of visa required for your principal purpose of travel (example: tourist visa when your principal purpose of travel is tourism). Both the new and old passports must be from the same country and type (example: both Kyrgyz regular passports, both official passports, etc.) with the same biodata information. Do not try to remove the visa from your old passport and stick it into the new valid passport; if you do so, your visa will no longer be valid. When you arrive at the U.S. port-of-entry, the Customs and Border Protection Immigration Officer will check your visa in the old passport and if s/he decides to admit you into the United States, they will stamp your new passport with an admission stamp along with the annotation "VIOPP" (visa in other passport).

