The American Embassy Bishkek has a requirement for a contractor to supply 20,000 liters of diesel. The Embassy plans to award a purchase order. Please read the RFQ carefully, and if you are interested, submit your quotation. Return the completed SF-18 to the address shown in Block 5a of the SF-18 by March 7, 2024; 17:00.
Procurement Office
US Embassy Bishkek
You just read:
19KG1024Q0012_Advertisement/RFQ for the fuel supply
