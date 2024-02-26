Submit Release
19KG1024Q0012_Advertisement/RFQ for the fuel supply

US Embassy Bishkek

171, Prospect Mira

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan 720016

The American Embassy Bishkek has a requirement for a contractor to supply 20,000 liters of diesel. The Embassy plans to award a purchase order. Please read the RFQ carefully, and if you are interested, submit your quotation. Return the completed SF-18 to the address shown in Block 5a of the SF-18 by March 7, 2024; 17:00.

Procurement Office

US Embassy Bishkek

